He Wants To Stay – Fulham Boss Confident On Keeping Tottenham Linked Teen Talent

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is confident that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Ryan Sessegnon will stay at Craven Cottage for at least one more season.



Starting his career at left-back, the youngster was played in an advanced role last season at Fulham on the left flank and Sessegnon flourished as Fulham earned promotion to the Premier League.











Some of biggest clubs in England are keen to snare him away from Fulham, with Manchester United and Tottenham believed to be showing the most interest in the player.



Jokanovic is aware of clubs watching Sessegnon, but he is certain that the player wants to play a season of Premier League football with Fulham before taking the next step in his career.





And the Fulham manager is happy that the youngster is not in any hurry and believes he will be in a better positon to adapt to a bigger club after a season in the top tier with the Cottagers.



Asked about Sessegnon’s future at Fulham, Jokanovic told Marca: “Yes, there is a lot of interest in him, but I think he’s going to stay.



“The club are not going to put him in the shop window.



"He is happy to stay here for another season and it’s good that he is not in a hurry.



“He has just turned 18 and has already played almost 100 games in the second tier of English football.



“If he stays and plays with Fulham in the Premier League, he will be better prepared to take the jump to one of the best teams in Europe.”



