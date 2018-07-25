XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/07/2018 - 09:30 BST

Inter Yet To Receive Contact From Manchester United Over Winger

 




Manchester United are yet to approach Inter with regards to their ambition to sign Ivan Perisic this summer.

Perisic agreed a contract and was prepared to join Manchester United last year, but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over a fee for the winger’s switch.




The Croatian winger’s performances in the World Cup have further enhanced his reputation and Jose Mourinho is believed to be ready to rekindle his interest in the player.

However, it has been claimed that there have been little movement on Manchester United’s part with regards to their interest in taking him to England.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League giants are yet to touch base with Inter to discuss a proposed deal to sign Perisic in the ongoing window.

The 28-year-old remains a target for Manchester United but the club are yet to take any concrete steps to show that they are keen to do a deal for him this summer.


Inter have also been clear about not selling the player and only a massive offer could change their mind about Perisic’s future at the club.

Manchester United have until 9th August to conduct all their incoming transfer business this summer.
 