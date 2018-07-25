XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2018 - 14:48 BST

Jack Marriott Set To Undergo Derby County Medical, Could Be Today

 




Derby County could give a medical to Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott later today.

Marriott caught the eye with his performances for Posh last season and the League One club have been clear about letting him leave this summer if their asking price is met.




The hitman was pulled out of a friendly earlier this week, something which only fuelled talk of an imminent move, and Derby are closing in on securing his signature.

The Rams could, according to the Daily Telegraph, even put Marriott through his medical paces later today.
 


Derby, who have also been in the mix for Ipswich Town striker Martyn Waghorn, are bolstering Frank Lampard's squad.

And the signs point to Marriott being next through the door at Pride Park.


Marriott, 23, has been prolific for Peterborough and will now be tasked with continuing to get amongst the goals in the Championship.

He netted 33 goals in all competitions for Posh last term.
 