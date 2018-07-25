Jack Marriott Set To Undergo Derby County Medical, Could Be Today

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County could give a medical to Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott later today.



Marriott caught the eye with his performances for Posh last season and the League One club have been clear about letting him leave this summer if their asking price is met.











The hitman was pulled out of a friendly earlier this week, something which only fuelled talk of an imminent move, and Derby are closing in on securing his signature.



The Rams could, according to the Daily Telegraph, even put Marriott through his medical paces later today.





Derby, who have also been in the mix for Ipswich Town striker Martyn Waghorn, are bolstering Frank Lampard's squad.



And the signs point to Marriott being next through the door at Pride Park.



Marriott, 23, has been prolific for Peterborough and will now be tasked with continuing to get amongst the goals in the Championship.



He netted 33 goals in all competitions for Posh last term.

