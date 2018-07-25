Jorginho Was Specific Maurizio Sarri Request – Agent On Chelsea Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Jorginho’s agent has indicated that Maurizio Sarri specifically wanted his client when he became Chelsea manager this summer.



The midfielder seemed on his way to Manchester City all summer, but Chelsea swooped in at the last minute and stole the Italian midfielder from under Pep Guardiola’s nose.











Manchester City were unhappy about the situation and believe Napoli pushed Jorginho towards Chelsea, but it seems the midfielder is happy at Stamford Bridge at the moment.



Joao Santos, the player’s agent, believes Jorginho was a specific request from Sarri to the Chelsea management and admits that his client has settled well in west London.





“I guess he was a specific request from the coach”, the Brazilian told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



“When Chelsea spoke to us they did so showing us utmost importance.



“The boy has already settled and he is happy.”



The midfielder’s agent has also stressed that Sarri will do a good job at Chelsea and is certain that Blues fans will enjoy the kind of football their club will play under the former banker.



“It’s the beginning of a new journey, with a new philosophy.



“We all know him, he’s a good coach and as with Naples, the fans will have fun.”



Jorginho earned praise from Chelsea fans for his performance in their pre-season friendly against Perth Glory earlier this week.

