Juventus Still Waiting For Right Offer For Newcastle, Leicester and West Ham Target

Juventus are still waiting for the right offer to land on their table for Stefano Sturaro, who has been on Leicester City, Newcastle United and West Ham’s radar this summer.



The midfielder is available to leave Juventus in the ongoing window and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with clubs vying to sign him.











Newcastle have been keen on getting their hands on him and have been in talks to sign Sturaro, but the Magpies have made little headway in negotiations with Juventus or his representatives.



It has been claimed that Leicester and West Ham are the two clubs who are currently lead the chasing pack for the midfielder this summer.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are still waiting for the right bid to come in from one of Sturaro’s suitors as they look to ship him out of the club in the coming weeks.



The Italian champions are prepared to sell the player but for the moment they have not received the kind of bid that would meet their financial demands for him.



They are expecting his Premier League suitors to slip in a good enough bid and they are more than willing to negotiate an exit for the midfielder this summer.



It remains to be seen how long clubs such as Newcastle, Leicester or West Ham wait as the transfer window for the Premier League clubs will close in a little over two weeks’ time.

