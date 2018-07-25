Manchester United and Real Madrid Passed Up On Malcom Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are amongst the clubs who were offered the chance to sign Barcelona new boy Malcom this summer.



Roma reached an agreement with Bordeaux and were preparing to welcome the winger to the Italian capital on Monday night to complete the formalities of a transfer.











However, Barcelona made a last minute bid and despite Roma increasing their previous offer, the winger eventually chose to join the Catalan giants on Tuesday despite his agent insisting that he wanted to join the Italian side.



And it has been claimed that more clubs were encouraged to get into the bidding war for the Brazilian over the last few weeks before he eventually moved to Barcelona.





According to Spanish sports daily AS, Manchester United and Real Madrid were contacted last week and were offered the opportunity to sign Malcom in the ongoing window.



Iranian super-agent Kia Joorabchian, who played a key part in Malcom’s move to Barcelona, was in contact with the two European giants for the 21-year-old winger.



Real Madrid declined to get into the race as they feel they do not need another winger in their squad and Manchester United also look to have passed up on the opportunity.



Premier League giants were initially interested in the player during the winter window, but it seems they have moved onto other targets.

