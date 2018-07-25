Newcastle United Approve Medical At Ligue 1 Club For Magpies Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have given permission to goalkeeper Matz Sels to travel to France in order to complete his move to Strasbourg.



Sels came close to completing a permanent switch to Anderlecht this summer following a season-long loan spell, but the Belgian giants pulled out of the negotiations due to rising costs.











The goalkeeper has been on Newcastle’s culling list for the transfer window and it seems the Belgian is finally on his way out of the club in the ongoing transfer window.



He has reportedly agreed terms on a four-year contract with Strasbourg and the Ligue 1 outfit were also believed to be closing in on an agreement with the Magpies.





And it seems a deal is on the cards as according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the goalkeeper has obtained permission from the club to travel to France in order to complete the formalities.



Sels will soon be at Strasbourg, where he will undergo a medical ahead of signing a four-year contract with the French outfit.



Newcastle signed the goalkeeper from Gent in 2016, but he was shipped out on loan to Belgium after just one season at St. James’ Park.



And it seems his time as a Newcastle player is coming to a swift end as he prepares to switch base to France this summer.

