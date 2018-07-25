XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/07/2018 - 08:35 BST

Newcastle United Target’s Agent In Portugal For Sporting Lisbon Talks, Deal Close

 




The agent of Newcastle United midfield target Milan Badelj is in Portugal to close out negotiations with Sporting Lisbon.

The 29-year-old midfielder is available on a free transfer this summer after he refused to extend his stay at Fiorentina at the end of last season.




The Croatian remains a coveted talent in Italy and AC Milan have been linked with having an interest in him, but the club are reportedly prioritising a move for Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal.

Newcastle have also been keen on getting their hands on the midfielder on a free transfer, but it seems Badelj could be on his way to Portugal this summer.
 


Sporting Lisbon have made an aggressive play to land the Croatian and according to Tutto Mercato, Alessandro Lucci, the player’s agent is currently in Lisbon for talks with the Portuguese giants.

It emerged yesterday that Sporting Lisbon have tabled an offer for Badelj and negotiations have progress at a rapid pace with his agent looking to now close out a deal in Portugal.


It remains to be seen whether Newcastle or any of his other suitors look to barge into the race now as the midfielder looks increasingly likely to move to Portugal this summer.
 