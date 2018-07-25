XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2018 - 08:29 BST

Nice Slap In Bid For Arsenal Linked Star, Patrick Vieira Keen To Add Attacker

 




Nice have tabled a bid with Torino for attacker M'Baye Niang, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

Torino are looking to sell a few players in the coming days and weeks to bolster their transfer funds and balance their books, and Niang is one of the players who could be shown the door.




The former AC Milan and Watford attacker, who scored four goals in Serie A last season, has attracted the attention of a few clubs in Europe despite his patchy performances.

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the player with a view to taking him back to England, but the first concrete move for Niang has come from France.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Nice have slapped in a bid for the forward and are keen to take him to Ligue 1 in the ongoing window.

The French club have tabled an offer of around €15m for the player and are hopeful that they would be able to reach an agreement with Torino as soon as possible.


With Mario Balotelli’s future at Nice under a cloud, Patrick Vieira wants a new forward in his squad and Niang has emerged as a viable target for the club.

The forward has a contract until 2021 with Torino.
 