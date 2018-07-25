Nice Slap In Bid For Arsenal Linked Star, Patrick Vieira Keen To Add Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice have tabled a bid with Torino for attacker M'Baye Niang, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.



Torino are looking to sell a few players in the coming days and weeks to bolster their transfer funds and balance their books, and Niang is one of the players who could be shown the door.











The former AC Milan and Watford attacker, who scored four goals in Serie A last season, has attracted the attention of a few clubs in Europe despite his patchy performances.



Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the player with a view to taking him back to England, but the first concrete move for Niang has come from France.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Nice have slapped in a bid for the forward and are keen to take him to Ligue 1 in the ongoing window.



The French club have tabled an offer of around €15m for the player and are hopeful that they would be able to reach an agreement with Torino as soon as possible.



With Mario Balotelli’s future at Nice under a cloud, Patrick Vieira wants a new forward in his squad and Niang has emerged as a viable target for the club.



The forward has a contract until 2021 with Torino.

