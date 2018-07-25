Pay Rise If You Stay – Lazio Ready To Reward Chelsea and Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are prepared to offer a new contract to Chelsea and Manchester United linked midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if he continues at the club beyond the end of the summer transfer window.



Milinkovic-Savic’s future has been subject to much conjecture for the last few months and Lazio are prepared to sell him for big money in the ongoing transfer window.











Manchester United still retain an interest in him but have been sceptical about Lazio’s eye watering asking price, and Chelsea have also been recently claimed to be eyeing a bid as Maurizio Sarri looks to raid Serie A.



The Serbian is eyeing a transfer this summer and is keen to sort out his future by early August in order to prepare for the upcoming season with a clear head.





Lazio are yet to receive the kind of bid they want for the midfielder and according to Italian daily Leggo, the club are planning to offer him a new deal if he stays at the club beyond the end of the window.



Club president Claudio Lotito is aware that that his €120m asking price could spook his suitors this summer, but he is prepared to stick to his guns regarding the midfielder.



And he is ready to offer a new five-year contract to Milinkovic-Savic with improved terms if none of his suitors show the appetite to meet his financial demands.



It remains to be seen whether any of the clubs do make a concrete move for the Serbian over the next few weeks.

