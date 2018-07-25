Powerful Chelsea Director Heading To Italy, Two Days of Meetings Scheduled

Follow @insidefutbol





Powerful Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is heading to Milan this evening to hold a series of crucial meetings.



The key Roman Abramovich ally has held talks with the Chelsea owner in Nice and is now swinging into action in a bid to push forward the Blues' transfer business.











According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Granovskaia is heading to Milan this evening and will stay all day Thursday and Friday.



Granovskaia is set to attend a number of crucial meetings over the course of his stay in Italy.





Chelsea are continuing to be linked with a number of players who ply their trade in Serie A.



Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and striker Gonzalo Higuain are just two players who are claimed to be firmly on Chelsea's radar.



Granovskaia could also look to offload players and Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is admired by clubs in Italy.



With the clock ticking on the window for Premier League clubs to sign players, Chelsea are stepping up their transfer efforts, with Granovskaia taking personal charge.

