XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2018 - 22:56 BST

Powerful Chelsea Director Heading To Italy, Two Days of Meetings Scheduled

 




Powerful Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is heading to Milan this evening to hold a series of crucial meetings.

The key Roman Abramovich ally has held talks with the Chelsea owner in Nice and is now swinging into action in a bid to push forward the Blues' transfer business.




According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Granovskaia is heading to Milan this evening and will stay all day Thursday and Friday.

Granovskaia is set to attend a number of crucial meetings over the course of his stay in Italy.
 


Chelsea are continuing to be linked with a number of players who ply their trade in Serie A.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and striker Gonzalo Higuain are just two players who are claimed to be firmly on Chelsea's radar.


Granovskaia could also look to offload players and Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is admired by clubs in Italy.

With the clock ticking on the window for Premier League clubs to sign players, Chelsea are stepping up their transfer efforts, with Granovskaia taking personal charge.
 