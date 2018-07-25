Spirits High Inside Manchester United Pre-Season Camp

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho’s downbeat press conferences are contrary to the jovial spirit inside Manchester United’s pre-season camp in the United States, it has been claimed.



The Manchester United manager has looked glum during his media interactions across the Atlantic and has been clear that he is not happy that he does not have his full squad to work with due to the World Cup.











Mourinho has also indicated towards his unhappiness at Manchester United’s transfer dealing, but is still hopeful of signing at least two more players before the start of the season.



Speculation over Anthony Martial’s future has also done little to improve the public persona of the Portuguese, but according to the Manchester Evening News, the scenes inside the camp are completely different.





A number of Manchester United youngsters such as Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood, James Garner and Ro-Shaun Williams are getting their first taste of a tour with the first team.



The spirits inside the camp have been high and the youngsters and the seniors have been bonding well away from the glare in the United States.



Kieran McKenna, Michael Carrick and Stefano Rapetti, the three new additions to Mourinho’s coaching staff, have also settled well and the squad have been enjoying their fresh perspective to training.



Mourinho has indicated that his squad will be undercooked for the start of the Premier League season, but the attitude inside the camp has been much more positive.

