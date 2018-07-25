Werder Bremen Set To Place Offer For West Ham United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Werder Bremen are set to slap in an offer for West Ham United target Thiago Mendes as the race for the Brazilian's signature heats up.



West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is still pushing for the Hammers to make further signings and the Chilean is a fan of Lille's 26-year-old midfielder.











He also has interest from Serie A giants Lazio and Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.



But, according to Yahoo Sport France, it is Werder Bremen who are set to burst into pole position for the Brazilian and an offer is expected to soon land with Lille.





Werder Bremen are big admirers of Mendes and believe that he would be a perfect addition to their squad this summer.



Lille only signed the midfielder last summer on a five-year contract, Mendes arriving from Sao Paulo.



The schemer made 35 appearances across all competitions for Lille last season, as the side endured a season to forget and only narrowly avoided relegation from Ligue 1.



Lille value Mendes at €20m.

