XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2018 - 15:16 BST

Werder Bremen Set To Place Offer For West Ham United Target

 




Werder Bremen are set to slap in an offer for West Ham United target Thiago Mendes as the race for the Brazilian's signature heats up.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is still pushing for the Hammers to make further signings and the Chilean is a fan of Lille's 26-year-old midfielder.




He also has interest from Serie A giants Lazio and Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

But, according to Yahoo Sport France, it is Werder Bremen who are set to burst into pole position for the Brazilian and an offer is expected to soon land with Lille.
 


Werder Bremen are big admirers of Mendes and believe that he would be a perfect addition to their squad this summer.

Lille only signed the midfielder last summer on a five-year contract, Mendes arriving from Sao Paulo.


The schemer made 35 appearances across all competitions for Lille last season, as the side endured a season to forget and only narrowly avoided relegation from Ligue 1.

Lille value Mendes at €20m.
 