West Ham Set To Receive Offer From Sampdoria For Midfielder

Sampdoria are preparing to table an offer for West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang and the Spaniard is their number one midfield target.



The 26-year-old midfielder has green lit a proposed move back to Sampdoria this summer after spending three years in England with the east London club.











West Ham are still undecided on whether to sell the midfielder and are believed to be eyeing a fee of around €12m before agreeing to let him go in the ongoing window.



Sampdoria are yet to table a bid for the Spaniard and were reportedly considering other targets before making a move but it seems that is about to change.





According to Sky Italia, Obiang has emerged as the club’s number one goal in midfield and the Serie A outfit are now prepared to make an offer for the player.



It has been claimed an initial bid in the range of €9m to €10m is expected to go in on Sampdoria’s behalf for the West Ham midfielder in the coming days.



With the player wanting to leave West Ham for a return to Italy, Sampdoria are hopeful of completing the operation as soon as possible to get the deal over the line.



It remains to be seen whether the Hammers are prepared to compromise or insist on Sampdoria meeting their asking price for Obiang.

