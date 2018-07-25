XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2018 - 08:24 BST

West Ham Set To Receive Offer From Sampdoria For Midfielder

 




Sampdoria are preparing to table an offer for West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang and the Spaniard is their number one midfield target.

The 26-year-old midfielder has green lit a proposed move back to Sampdoria this summer after spending three years in England with the east London club.




West Ham are still undecided on whether to sell the midfielder and are believed to be eyeing a fee of around €12m before agreeing to let him go in the ongoing window.

Sampdoria are yet to table a bid for the Spaniard and were reportedly considering other targets before making a move but it seems that is about to change.
 


According to Sky Italia, Obiang has emerged as the club’s number one goal in midfield and the Serie A outfit are now prepared to make an offer for the player.

It has been claimed an initial bid in the range of €9m to €10m is expected to go in on Sampdoria’s behalf for the West Ham midfielder in the coming days.


With the player wanting to leave West Ham for a return to Italy, Sampdoria are hopeful of completing the operation as soon as possible to get the deal over the line.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers are prepared to compromise or insist on Sampdoria meeting their asking price for Obiang.
 