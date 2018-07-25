Wolves Rated As Unlikely To Sign Everton Target Yerry Mina

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves do hold an interest in Everton target Yerry Mina, but are unlikely to sign him, it has been claimed.



The Colombia centre-back has not been short of interest this summer after being made available for transfer by Spanish giants Barcelona.











A switch to the Premier League is possible for Mina and he has interest from Everton, while Wolves have also now found themselves linked with the defender.



However, according to the Express & Star, while the Premier League new boys do hold an interest in Mina, a deal happening is rated as unlikely.





Mina shone at the World Cup with Colombia as the South American country reached the last 16 of the tournament in Russia.



However, his displays at the World Cup did not change Barcelona's mind on his status at the Camp Nou.



Mina joined the Catalan giants earlier this year, but failed to make his mark or win over coach Ernesto Valverde.



As such, he is likely to be playing his football away from the Camp Nou in the forthcoming campaign.

