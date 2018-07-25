Wolves Rival Everton For Yerry Mina

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined Everton in the chase for Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, according to Sky Sports News.



The Catalan giants are willing to let the Colombia centre-back leave this summer, just six months after signing him.











Mina has not been short of interest, but the Premier League is claimed to be his most likely destination and he has been linked with a move to Goodison Park.



But now Wolves, who are recruiting heavily this summer in advance of the start of the Premier League, are on Mina's trail.





Mina further boosted his standing at the World Cup, where he helped Colombia reach the last 16 and also got amongst the goals.



But his performances in Russia did not prompt a rethink from Barcelona.



Mina has struggled to impress Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde and is now on his way out of the Camp Nou this summer.



It remains to be seen who win the race for Mina's signature however.

