Yes, Leeds United Came In – Peterborough Supremo On Derby Bound Jack Marriott

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed Leeds United tried to sign Jack Marriott in January.



The prolific striker is set to join Derby County after the Rams agreed a fee for his services with Posh.











Marriott banged in 33 goals in all competitions for Peterborough last season and his red hot record led to a host of sides being linked with wanting him.



Leeds were mooted to be keen on Marriott, but nothing came of the link, leaving it unclear whether the Whites did want him.





But MacAnthony has now revealed Leeds did come calling for Marriott in January.



Asked if Leeds ever came in for Marriott, MacAnthony replied on Twitter: "Yes….last January."



Marriott now looks set to be lining up against the Whites in the Championship this coming season and could make the Yorkshire giants regret failing to conclude a deal with Peterborough.



Derby could even finance the signing of Marriott with money received by Leeds as the Rams have been tipped to sell Matej Vydra to the Whites.

