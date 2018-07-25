XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2018 - 22:33 BST

Yes, Leeds United Came In – Peterborough Supremo On Derby Bound Jack Marriott

 




Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed Leeds United tried to sign Jack Marriott in January.

The prolific striker is set to join Derby County after the Rams agreed a fee for his services with Posh.




Marriott banged in 33 goals in all competitions for Peterborough last season and his red hot record led to a host of sides being linked with wanting him.

Leeds were mooted to be keen on Marriott, but nothing came of the link, leaving it unclear whether the Whites did want him.
 


But MacAnthony has now revealed Leeds did come calling for Marriott in January.

Asked if Leeds ever came in for Marriott, MacAnthony replied on Twitter: "Yes….last January."


Marriott now looks set to be lining up against the Whites in the Championship this coming season and could make the Yorkshire giants regret failing to conclude a deal with Peterborough.

Derby could even finance the signing of Marriott with money received by Leeds as the Rams have been tipped to sell Matej Vydra to the Whites.
 