26/07/2018 - 10:12 BST

AC Milan Give Gennaro Gattuso Assurances Amid Antonio Conte Link

 




AC Milan have assured Gennaro Gattuso over his position at the club in light of speculation that they are in touch with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

With new owners and management in place, AC Milan are believed to be pushing for a fresh approach at the San Siro before the start of the new season.




Newly appointed sporting director Leonardo, an AC Milan legend, is said to be pushing to replace Gattuso as the club’s coach and has already been sounding out potential candidates.

The Brazilian has reportedly been in contact with Conte and the Italian has asked for more time to resolve his legal dispute with Chelsea, but he remains interested in the job.
 


But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, newly appointed AC Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni has already spoken with Gattuso and has reassured him about his future at the club.

The AC Milan coach is said to have sought explanations over the speculation over his future and is said to have received assurances about his positon at the San Siro.


Gattuso is hopeful of working with Leonardo, his former team-mate, to identify players who the club could bring in and improve the squad this summer.

The AC Milan legend took charge of the club last year amidst a poor run of form and finished sixth in the league, guaranteeing a Europa League berth.
 