Amazing Experience – Mauricio Pochettino Pleased To Give Spurs Starlets Roma Chance

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that it was important for the youngsters to get their chance against Roma in the International Champions Cup.



Young midfielders Luke Amos, George Marsh and Oliver Skipp got chances as the Lilywhites beat Italian giants Roma 4-1 in their first match of the friendly tournament in the United States on Wednesday.











With many of the first teamers still recuperating following their World Cup duties, it opened a window of opportunity for the young players from the academy to make their mark.



And Tottenham's Argentine manager insists that the youngsters didn't miss the chance and can only improve after such a game, which was against a team that are one of the strongest in Europe.





“It is important [for the youngsters to get their chance]”, Pochettino told his club's official website.



“We are missing a lot of players because they were involved with the World Cup and that opens the door for the possibility of younger players to have the place to show their quality.



"It gives them the experience to play against players of a team like Roma.



"For that type of player, it is an amazing experience and they can only improve after that game.”



The team from London will take on Spanish giants Barcelona in their next game in the tournament on 29th July.