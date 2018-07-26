Championship Side’s Scout Was Raving About John McGinn – Former Hibs Star On Celtic Target

Follow @insidefutbol





The Easter Road stands were packed full of scouts watching Hibernian take on Asteras Tripolis in the Europa League on Thursday night, with former Hibs star Tam McManus saying one talent spotter he spoke to was raving about Celtic target John McGinn.



Hibernian recovered from 2-0 down in the Europa League qualifier to run out 3-2 winners, meaning they will take a slender lead to Greece.











McGinn, who has been the subject of bids from Celtic this summer, played for the full 90 minutes at Easter Road.



Former Hibs star McManus noted the vast amount of scouts watching on.





He also revealed he spoke to a scout from an English Championship club after the game who was hugely impressed with McGinn.



"Hearing John McGinn was magnificent tonight for Hibs", McManus wrote on Twitter.