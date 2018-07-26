XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26/07/2018 - 13:49 BST

Chelsea and Juventus Transfer Summit To Take Place

 




Chelsea are set to meet the Juventus hierarchy later today for a high level transfer summit as the Blues look to push through a deal for Daniele Rugani.

Rugani has emerged as Chelsea’s number one defensive target and the club have reportedly tabled a bid in excess of €55m to take the defender to England this summer.




The centre-back has also agreed personal terms on a contract with Chelsea and is believed to be prepared to move to London and work under his former Empoli boss Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea director Marian Granovskaia has arrived in Italy, where Macedonian super-agent Fali Ramadani has already been laying down the groundwork for the club over the last few weeks.
 


And according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, the duo are expected to meet Juventus for a high level transfer summit later today in Milan.

Rugani is believed to be on top of Chelsea’s agenda at the moment and the club are keen to get a deal over the line with Juventus as soon as possible.


Gonzalo Higuain’s name could also crop up during discussions but the Blues have reportedly ended their interest in the Juventus striker.

With just two weeks left in the transfer window, Chelsea are aware time is running out for them in terms of strengthening their squad for the upcoming season.
 