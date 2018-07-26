Chelsea Cool Interest In Gonzalo Higuain, Eyeing Holding On To Alvaro Morata

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have cooled their interest in Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain and are aiming to hold on to Alvaro Morata this summer.



There has been talk of Chelsea wanting to take Higuain to England over the last few weeks as Maurizio Sarri looks to restructure the squad ahead of the new season.











With Morata believed to be keen to leave Chelsea after just one season, the club are believed to be in the market for a striker and the Juventus hitman was widely regarded as their top target.



But it seems Chelsea’s transfer strategy has changed and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the club are now no longer interested in signing Higuain this summer.





There are suggestions the Blues are unwilling to spend big money on a 30-year-old striker and are now looking to hold on to Morata in the ongoing window.



AC Milan have moved into pole position for the Argentine striker and are in talks with Juventus to take Higuain to the San Siro this summer.



Higuain’s departure from Juventus could force the club into the market for a striker.

