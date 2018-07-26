Chelsea Linked Leonardo Bonucci Keen To Seal Juventus Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain linked Leonardo Bonucci has expressed his willingness to return to Juventus this summer.



A year after his much hyped transfer from Juventus to AC Milan, the 31-year-old centre-back is prepared to leave the San Siro in the ongoing transfer window.











He has been playing a key part in AC Milan’s pre-season preparations, but talks are under way behind the scenes to find an exit route for the Italy international this summer.



Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG have been interested in signing him, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the defender has set his sights on a return to Juventus a year after leaving the club.





The defender burned a few bridges, including with Massimiliano Allegri, before he left the Italian champions last year, but Bonucci is keen on a move back to Turin.



Juventus and AC Milan have been in talks for Bonucci, with the Bianconeri prepared to make Gonzalo Higuain part of a swap deal with the Rossoneri.



But AC Milan are insisting on taking Chelsea linked defender Mattia Caldara as part of the deal that would see Bonucci return to the Allianz Stadium.



But it seems only a matter of time before Bonucci packs his bags at the San Siro after spending just a season at the club.

