Claim From Spain: Chelsea Showed Willingness To Drop Price For Man Utd Target Willian

Chelsea were prepared to drop the price for Willian once it became clear Barcelona had made a move for Malcom, it has been claimed.



The Catalan giants pulled off a coup by signing the winger from Bordeaux after Roma agreed a fee with the French outfit and were waiting to receive him at a Rome airport earlier this week.











Barcelona quickly ended their interest in Willian once Chelsea refused to drop their asking price for the player and prioritised a move for the 21-year-old winger.



Once it became clear that Barcelona were serious about signing Malcom, it has been claimed Chelsea got in touch with the Catalan giants to discuss a possible departure for Willian.





According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Blues also indicated to Barcelona that they would be prepared to drop their asking price for the player in order to find an agreement.



However, Barcelona were committed towards signing Malcom and declined Chelsea’s approach to enter the transfer chase for Willian again this summer.



Chelsea are claimed to have rejected a Barcelona bid of around €50m and Andre Gomes moving to Stamford Bridge in exchange for Willian earlier this summer.



Manchester United are also interested in the Brazilian and Barcelona believe Chelsea’s willingness to drop his price means he could be leaving the club this summer.

