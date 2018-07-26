Deflection – Some Man Utd and Liverpool Fans React To Jose Mourinho’s Reds’ Spending Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has indicated that his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp must challenge for the Premier League title after heavy spending, with fans from both sides reacting to the comments.



Liverpool paid big money to secure Virgil van Dijk in January, followed by Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alisson this summer. The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “Maybe this season finally you demand that they win."











Klopp insisted that he wanted to do things differently when Manchester United paid a then world record fee to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016. Liverpool fan Vipin Sreekumar took to Twitter to hit back, pointing out the money spent by Mourinho himself since taking charge. United fan Abbas though thinks it is a ploy to 'ruin' Klopp.



Mourinho s comments are funny considering he has a net spent of close to £200m more than Klopp and still moans like always… #LFC #MUFC #EPL — Vipin Sreekumar (@vipin_sreekumar) July 26, 2018

Ruined Conte, Klopp is next. Prepare to say goodbye to him next season #Mufc — Abbas (@PsychotcME) July 26, 2018



Chris Robson believes Mourinho has commented only to take off the weight of expectations from his own back, with Klopp not feeling 'any more pressure'.

I don't think Klopp will feel any more pressure, he'll probably laugh this off. José is trying to manage his own fan's expectations, any win/position over #lfc will be "a success". — Chris Robson (@GeordieChris73) July 26, 2018



Meanwhile, Red Devils supporter Matt McClure called out Klopp for being a hypocrite, stating that he is glad that the German is not the Manchester United manager.



Klopp is a hypocrite and I'm glad he's not the manager of my club #MUFC — Matt McClure (@mattmcclure13) July 26, 2018

Manchester United fan Harry pointed out the preferential treatment meted out to Klopp and the way the media negatively reacts to everything from Mourinho.



Rajas too echoed Harry's view about the difference in media reaction to the statements made by the two managers. While Claire saw it as a deflection tactic, James thinks Mourinho is just messing with heads at Anfield.



Klopp gets caught out on hypocrisy "leave the man alone". Jose doesn't answer 100 repeated questions "the bad guy". 2018 journalism. #MUFC #LFC #EPL — Harry (@HarryHarryshud) July 25, 2018

So when Klopp spoke specifically about Pogba, he's praised for having values. Media asks Mou about Liverpool just like they did Pep. Both answer honestly but Mou is a moaner now? State of the comments here. — Rajas (@Rajas40) July 26, 2018

Anthing to deflect it away from the fact he should also be winning the league this season — Claire (@ClaireHarperR87) July 26, 2018