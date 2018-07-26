XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/07/2018 - 20:53 BST

Deflection – Some Man Utd and Liverpool Fans React To Jose Mourinho’s Reds’ Spending Comments

 




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has indicated that his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp must challenge for the Premier League title after heavy spending, with fans from both sides reacting to the comments.

Liverpool paid big money to secure Virgil van Dijk in January, followed by Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alisson this summer. The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “Maybe this season finally you demand that they win." 




Klopp insisted that he wanted to do things differently when Manchester United paid a then world record fee to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016. Liverpool fan Vipin Sreekumar took to Twitter to hit back, pointing out the money spent by Mourinho himself since taking charge. United fan Abbas though thinks it is a ploy to 'ruin' Klopp.
 

 


Chris Robson believes Mourinho has commented only to take off the weight of expectations from his own back, with Klopp not feeling 'any more pressure'.

 

 

 


Meanwhile, Red Devils supporter Matt McClure called out Klopp for being a hypocrite, stating that he is glad that the German is not the Manchester United manager.
 

 

Manchester United fan Harry pointed out the preferential treatment meted out to Klopp and the way the media negatively reacts to everything from Mourinho.

Rajas too echoed Harry's view about the difference in media reaction to the statements made by the two managers. While Claire saw it as a deflection tactic, James thinks Mourinho is just messing with heads at Anfield.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 