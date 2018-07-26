XRegister
26/07/2018 - 15:25 BST

Everton Midfielder Booked In For Werder Bremen Medical

 




Davy Klaassen is close to ending his Everton nightmare with a switch to Bundesliga club Werder Bremen.

The Netherlands midfielder is firmly out of favour at Goodison Park and had a season to forget last term after joining the club from Ajax last summer.




Everton are willing to let Klaassen go and, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, he is to have a medical with the club some time between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Werder Bremen will fork out €15m to sign Klaassen, handing Everton a big loss on the €27m they paid to Ajax.
 


The 25-year-old lost his place in the Netherlands national team due to a lack of football at Everton.

He will now be aiming to get his career back on track with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.


Klaassen made just seven Premier League appearances for Everton and soon fell out of favour following the sacking of countryman Ronald Koeman as manager.

He signed a five-year deal with Everton last summer.
 