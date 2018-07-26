XRegister
26/07/2018 - 19:47 BST

Fresh Serie A Interest In Newcastle and West Ham Target Stefano Sturaro

 




Atalanta are looking at whether they can keep Newcastle United and West Ham United target Stefano Sturaro in Serie A.

Sturaro has been made available by transfer for Juventus for the right price this summer, but so far no offer has been presented which has satisfied the Bianconeri.




The midfielder's agent has acknowledged strong interest in his client from Premier League clubs, with Newcastle and West Ham frequently linked.

But, according to Italian outlet Fantagazzetta, Atalanta are looking at a swoop for Sturaro.
 


Atalanta have just completed the season-long loan signing of Mario Pasalic from Chelsea, but the Serie A side are also keen to add Sturaro to their midfield ranks.

Sturaro spent time at Genoa working under current Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who has continued to remain a firm fan of his former charge.


Atalanta may well need the midfielder to push to join as they are unlikely to be able to battle his Premier League suitors in financial terms.

Sturaro struggled for first team minutes at Juventus last term.
 