Good News Soon – Leeds United Target Provides Transfer Update

Leeds United target Abel Hernandez has indicated his future is close to being resolved.



The striker is a free agent following his departure from Hull City at the end of last season, when his contract with the Tigers expired.











Hernandez has held talks with several clubs, including Championship outfit Leeds, and where he might be playing his football in the new campaign still appears unclear.



But, taking to social media, Hernandez promised an answer quickly and wrote: "Good news soon."



Good news soon 😉 pic.twitter.com/1x5h4AAUXf — Abel Hernández (@abelhernandezok) July 26, 2018



Leeds have been keen to land the former Hull man, but Hernandez's wage demands have been an issue for the Elland Road club.



However, while the Whites may not be willing to meet Hernandez's demands, it has been suggested the Uruguayan's preference is to stay in England.



It remains to be seen where the striker will be playing his football in the new campaign, but the saga appears to be moving closer to its climax.



He struggled with injury at Hull last season, but still scored eight goals in ten Championship appearances.

