He’s Class – Brendan Rodgers Showers Praise On Celtic Star

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists that he has been impressed with what he has seen from youngster Odsonne Edouard, who he believes is class given his age.



The 20-year-old found the back of the net twice as his side went on to beat their Norwegian opponents Rosenborg 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League second round qualifier earlier this week.











The former Liverpool manager saw watched from the technical area how his striker created space with his movements and then passed it in for his first goal; he then followed it up with a second one which was even better.



And given the player's age, Rodgers believes that Edouard has a bright future ahead of him.





“He is a class player”, Rodgers was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.



“He has shown it from the first day he walked in the building. For a boy of 20 years of age it is impressive.



“His first goal looked so simple. But when you watch it again his movement to create the space and then just pass it in was excellent. He timed his run for the second goal perfectly. The full-back, the right back, keeps him onside.



“I think that is a mark of top, top strikers – a boy to have that confidence on the big occasion.



"To show that calmness under pressure was brilliant.



"He was very good.”



Celtic snapped up the French talent from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017, initially on loan, and then went on to finalise a permanent move this summer after an impressive last term from Edouard.

