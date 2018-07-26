I Could Return To Italy, Manchester United Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has conceded that he could return to Italy during the ongoing transfer window.



Jose Mourinho revealed on Thursday that the Italian wants to leave Manchester United this summer, but the club are yet to receive a good enough offer which would allow them to sell him.











Darmian has attracted interest from a slew of Italian clubs with Juventus believed to be in pole position, but Inter are also striving to take the defender back to his homeland.



Inter are keen to sign a full-back this summer and Darmian features prominently on their shortlist of targets, but it is apparent that they are yet to table a compelling enough bid.





The defender indicated that Inter’s interest in him is real and admits that there is a chance he will be returning to Italy before the end of the transfer window.



Asked about interest from Inter, Darmian told Sky Italia: “Surely there is some truth.



“We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks but there is a possibility I will return to Italy.”



Mourinho admitted that he handed the captain’s armband to Darmian for Manchester United's friendly against AC Milan for sentimental reasons.

