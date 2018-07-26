I Think Leeds United Fans Appreciate This About Me – Pontus Jansson

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson believes his passionate support for his boyhood club Malmo makes him an even more endearing character for Leeds United fans.



A product of the Malmo academy, the defender remains a vocal supporter of the club despite leaving for Torino almost four years ago.











Since his move to Leeds in 2016, the Swede has emerged as a cult figure amongst the Leeds fans for his style of football and the passion he shows on the pitch for the Whites.



Jansson remains an ardent fan of Malmo and believes there is nothing wrong in supporting his boyhood club and continuing to show the same kind of passion for Leeds on the pitch.





He has insisted that he is yet to hear any complaints from the Leeds fans about his support for Malmo.



Jansson believes the Leeds fans appreciate the fact that he supports his boyhood club and feels they can connect with him even more as he himself is an ardent supporter of a club.



Asked whether he can balance supporting Malmo and still remain committed to Leeds, Jansson told Svenska Fans: “It’s clear that I can.



“And no, I have never encountered a Leeds fan who has said anything about my support for Malmo.



“On the contrary, I think they appreciate it because they can see that I really can understand how they think and feel.”



He added: “They have had it tough at Leeds over the last 20 years and in me they see a player who knows just how it feels to be a fan. So I think they mostly see it in a positive light.



“Anyway, I have not seen or heard anything that would be a problem. Probably it would matter if Malmo and Leeds play in a match.



“But otherwise, nothing.”



Jansson is keen to return to Sweden to turn out for Malmo once again before the end of his career.

