Is Thibaut Courtois On His Way – Section of Chelsea Fans React Amid Rob Green Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Robert Green on a free transfer and with reports of interest in Pepe Reina, Blues fans have been left speculating the future of Thibaut Courtois at the club.



The Blues have announced the joining of goalkeeper Green on a one-year contract as a backup option to Courtois and Willy Caballero. The 38-year-old joins on a free transfer after leaving Huddersfield Town, where he spent the previous season.











But there have been also reports of Chelsea being interested in AC Milan custodian and former Liverpool man Pepe Reina. Amid such speculation, Chelsea fan Kevin pointed out on how the club had to assure the fans that Green is joining as a backup goalkeeper.



Chelsea FC has today completed the signing of Rob Green, who joins to provide backup for Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero… https://t.co/EzkhZxBHu6 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 26, 2018

Love how they had to reassure the fans that he’s joining as a backup. — Kevin (@KevinKT29) July 26, 2018



Ashley Allen was critical about the deal, saying Green will collect wages to 'literally just do nothing' at Stamford Bridge.

Being employed and picking up about 20 gees a week or more to literally just do nothing must be a great feeling. — Ashley Allen (@ashleyallenuk) July 26, 2018



With the reports surrounding Reina picking up pace, Blues Chronicles fears Chelsea may have an old age problem at the back, calling the scenario 'pure madness'.



Ages of Chelsea goalkeepers before next season ends #cfc



Pepe Reina – 36 years

Willy Caballero – 37 years

Rob Green – 39 years



Pure madness! — Blues Chronicles (@BluesChronicles) July 26, 2018

Unlike most fans, Charlie Bickell remains positive, saying Reina knows exactly what new Chelsea boss Sarri expects from him.



Danger Moss was almost sure about Courtois leaving for Spanish giants Real Madrid, while Kayode Kolade Chris was ready for the Belgian's exit all along.



If Pepe Reina signs for Chelsea we are getting a very good goalkeeper who knows exactly what Maurizio Sarri wants form him. Was one of the best keepers in Italy last season. #cfc — Charlie Bickell (@cbicks09) July 26, 2018

Rob Green is a Chelsea player. Must mean Courtois is on his way to Real Madrid… #CFC #Jokes — Danger Moss (@danger_moss) July 26, 2018