26/07/2018 - 20:34 BST

Is Thibaut Courtois On His Way – Section of Chelsea Fans React Amid Rob Green Arrival

 




Chelsea have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Robert Green on a free transfer and with reports of interest in Pepe Reina, Blues fans have been left speculating the future of Thibaut Courtois at the club.

The Blues have announced the joining of goalkeeper Green on a one-year contract as a backup option to Courtois and Willy Caballero. The 38-year-old joins on a free transfer after leaving Huddersfield Town, where he spent the previous season.




But there have been also reports of Chelsea being interested in AC Milan custodian and former Liverpool man Pepe Reina. Amid such speculation, Chelsea fan Kevin pointed out on how the club had to assure the fans that Green is joining as a backup goalkeeper.
 

 


Ashley Allen was critical about the deal, saying Green will collect wages to 'literally just do nothing' at Stamford Bridge.

 

 

 


With the reports surrounding Reina picking up pace, Blues Chronicles fears Chelsea may have an old age problem at the back, calling the scenario 'pure madness'.
 

 

Unlike most fans, Charlie Bickell remains positive, saying Reina knows exactly what new Chelsea boss Sarri expects from him.

Danger Moss was almost sure about Courtois leaving for Spanish giants Real Madrid, while Kayode Kolade Chris was ready for the Belgian's exit all along.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 