26/07/2018 - 18:11 BST

Joining West Ham Proudest Moment of My Career Says Hammers New Boy

 




West Ham new boy Felipe Anderson has insisted that it was a proud moment for him to have been given the opportunity to sign for the Hammers.

The Premier League giants broke their transfer record to sign the Brazilian from Lazio for a fee in the region of £36m.




The 25-year-old, who spent five years of his career at the Italian side insists that the show of faith from the Hammers was a great thing for him.

The attacking midfielder also took time to insist that it is precisely why he will have the memory of joining the club etched in his mind forever.
 


Asked in an interview by the club's official website on what he believes is the proudest moment of his career the playmaker said: "Coming here.

"It was tough and having West Ham put their faith in me is a real honour for me."


On the position he preferred the most as a kid, Anderson said that preferred midfield because he was told that he was powerful there.

"I played as a central midfielder because people always said I was really powerful.

"So I would attack and defend, covering the entire pitch, so I've always been used to playing deeper."

Anderson managed a total of 177 appearances for Lazio, scoring 34 goals and setting up 42 more for his team-mates.
 