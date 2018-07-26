Last Season He Was Immense – Some Leeds United Fans React To Barry Douglas Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have made a shock swoop for Wolves left-back Barry Douglas, leaving Whites fans reacting to the development in the transfer market.



The Yorkshire giants have agreed a fee with Wolves for Douglas and it has been claimed he is set to now undergo a medical and discuss personal terms ahead of seasling the move.











Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has been in the market for a left-back this summer and it seems Douglas could be the missing piece in his search, with Leeds fan Gavin Moores not minding the long wait for a player signing. Meanwhile, Matthew Carlyle thinks it will cost big, but it will surely be 'worth every penny'.



Would rather wait this long if this is the quality of player we are bringing in. #lufc — Gavin Moores (@GavinMoores) July 25, 2018

Big figures for LUFC. But without a doubt worth every penny — Matthew Carlyle (@MatthewCarlyle7) July 25, 2018



Fellow Leeds fan El Guapo still cannot forget the free kick Douglas took against the Whites last season and the penchant he has for providing assists.

Had most assists in championship last season & banged a free kick top bins against us last season! — El Guapo (@ElliotJackson11) July 25, 2018



On the other hand Wolves supporter Duncan Norton would be a 'gutted' man if Douglas leaves the club, valuing him as someone who can 'deliver a great dead ball and score some goals'.



Leeds fanatic Declan Benton likes the fact that the club are being linked with 'quality players', hoping that the Whites can secure deals quickly.



Tim Banks too echoed the same sentiment on being linked with the 'right type of players', while Carla Crossley judges Douglas to be a 'good signing'.



I like how we are getting linked with quality players. Just a shame so far the club have failed to get these deals over the line. Hopefully these two sign. Douglas was immense last season — Declan Benton (@DeccieBenton) July 25, 2018

At least we are being linked with the right type of players even if we haven’t actually bought one yet 👀 — Tim banks (@TimJoeBanks) July 25, 2018