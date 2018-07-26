Lazio Closing In On Newcastle United Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United linked midfielder Milan Badelj is closing in on a move to Serie A giants Lazio this summer.



The midfielder is available on a free transfer after he rejected offers to sign a new contract with Fiorentina at the end of last season.











AC Milan have been interest in the player, but they have not prioritised his signing, while Newcastle have been linked with a summer swoop for the Croatian.



It seemed he could be on his way to Portugal after his agent flew to Lisbon for talks with Sporting Lisbon, but the 29-year-old is set to continue in Serie A next season.





Lazio’s entry into the chase prompted the midfielder’s agent to put the talks with Sporting Lisbon on the backburner and according to Sky Italia, Badelj is closing in on a move to the Stadio Olimpico.



Negotiations between the Serie A giants and the midfielder’s representatives have progressed smoothly and they are providing the finishing touches to an agreement.



The Croatian is expected to agree a four-year contract with Lazio and is set to complete the switch over the next few days.



The midfielder has always preferred continuing in Italy and a move to Lazio is imminent.

