Lazio Join Hunt For Newcastle United Targeted Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio have stepped into the transfer chase for Newcastle United and Sporting Lisbon linked midfielder Milan Badelj this summer.



The 29-year-old midfielder decided against signing a new contract with Fiorentina at the end of last season and is now available on a free transfer.











AC Milan have been linked with having an interest in the Croatian, but he is not a priority for the club at the moment and they have other irons in the fire regarding transfers.



Newcastle have also shown an interest in taking him to England, but he was widely expected to be on his way to Portugal and his agent has been in negotiation with Sporting Lisbon.





But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the talks with the Portuguese giants have stalled because of fresh interest being shown by Lazio this summer.



The Biancocelesti are keen on signing Badelj on a free transfer and are expected to hold talks with his agent, Alessandro Lucci, soon over a proposed deal.



The former Fiorentina man is believed to be preferring staying in Italy rather than considering offers from clubs in other countries in Europe.



Badelj remains a highly regarded midfielder in Serie A and Lazio are working to snap him up on a free transfer.

