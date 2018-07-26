Leeds United Keeping Tight Lid On Barry Douglas Swoop Information

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are keeping a lid on news surrounding their swoop to sign left-back Barry Douglas from Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Douglas is surplus to requirements at Wolves and the Premier League new boys have already brought in his replacement in the shape of Jonny from Atletico Madrid.











It has been claimed that Wolves have accepted a bid from Leeds for Douglas.



But how far the deal has advanced is unclear as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are closely guarding information around the transfer.





Douglas has been linked with undergoing a medical and discussing personal terms with Leeds today.



The Whites may be keen to keep their cards close to their chest to avoid another club trying to hijack their swoop for Douglas.



Leeds signed a left-back in the January transfer window earlier this year, snapping up Laurens De Bock from Belgian side Club Brugge.



But De Bock struggled to impress and Leeds have now gone for tried and tested Championship experience in the shape of Douglas.

