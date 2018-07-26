Leeds United Striker Target Close To Joining CSKA Moscow

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Abel Hernandez is close to joining CSKA Moscow, it has been claimed.



The striker is a free agent, having departed Hull City following the expiry of his contract earlier this summer, and has been an attractive option for a number of sides.











Leeds have been in talks with Hernandez, but have been unwilling to meet his wage demands.



It had been thought Hernandez could have a rethink and adjust his financial expectations amid claims he wanted to stay in England.





But, according to journalist Artur Petrosyan, Hernandez is close to joining Russia giants CSKA Moscow.



The Russians have been interested in landing the Uruguayan and it appears they may have won the race for his signature.



Hernandez took to social media on Thursday to promise a resolution to his future soon.



And it now seems the former Hull hitman will be heading to Russia to ply his trade for CSKA Moscow.

