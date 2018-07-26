XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/07/2018 - 22:07 BST

Leeds United Striker Target Close To Joining CSKA Moscow

 




Leeds United target Abel Hernandez is close to joining CSKA Moscow, it has been claimed.

The striker is a free agent, having departed Hull City following the expiry of his contract earlier this summer, and has been an attractive option for a number of sides.




Leeds have been in talks with Hernandez, but have been unwilling to meet his wage demands.

It had been thought Hernandez could have a rethink and adjust his financial expectations amid claims he wanted to stay in England.
 


But, according to journalist Artur Petrosyan, Hernandez is close to joining Russia giants CSKA Moscow.

The Russians have been interested in landing the Uruguayan and it appears they may have won the race for his signature.


Hernandez took to social media on Thursday to promise a resolution to his future soon.

And it now seems the former Hull hitman will be heading to Russia to ply his trade for CSKA Moscow.
 