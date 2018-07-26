Leeds United Won’t Fuel Speculation Amid Matej Vydra Sighting

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have refused to comment on the status of their interest in Matej Vydra, despite the player appearing to have been spotted in Leeds city centre.



The Derby County striker has been the subject of interest from the Whites this summer, though they have struggled to make progress due to his wage demands.











It is believed that Marcelo Bielsa's team are not keen to meet the striker's wage demands, though the situation could change with Derby looking to offload the player to finance a deal to sign Martyn Waghorn from Ipswich Town.



The Rams are also close to signing striker Jack Marriott from Peterborough United, a deal that could see Vydra seek a move away.





The 26-year-old was photographed in Leeds' city centre on Thursday, something which has further added to the speculation.



But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have refused to make any comment on the situation regarding the striker.



Vydra is rated by Bielsa and Leeds are accelerating their transfer efforts.



The Czech striker managed a total of 44 appearances for Derby last season, scoring 22 goals and providing his team-mates, with four assists.

