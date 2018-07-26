Liverpool Must Win After Spending Heavily – Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has indicated that Liverpool must challenge for the Premier League title in the upcoming season to justify their heavy spending.



Following the departure of Philippe Coutinho in January, Liverpool have spent big and invested heavily in their squad in the last two transfer windows.











Virgil van Dijk’s record move from Southampton in January was followed by Liverpool paying another record fee to land Brazil number one Alisson from Roma.



Monaco midfielder Fabinho was also snapped up earlier in the ongoing window, with Naby Keita also joining the Reds from RB Leipzig on another big money deal.





And Mourinho believes there will be a demand for Liverpool to challenge for the Premier League title and win trophies after such a big outlay on transfers; Jurgen Klopp has not won a trophy since taking over in October 2015.



The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “Maybe this season finally you demand that they win.



“You have to be fair and now you have to demand and say the team with investments that they have made last season, in January, that they have made now, it will probably be the record of the Premier League this season.



“This is a team that was a finalist in the Champions League, you have to say you are a big candidate, you have to win.”



Klopp insisted that he wanted to do things differently when Manchester United paid a then world record fee to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.



But Mourinho stressed that he has no complaints over the Reds spending money and is happy to see the Liverpool manager change his opinions about the transfer market.



He also feels the Reds have spent well on quality players.



The Portuguese said: “I’m happy to smile and to see that, you know, you can change your opinion and change as a person, it is funny. But that's okay.



“I think if you have the money, if you invest well, is better than have in the bank, because the interests are very low!



“The problem is you have to invest well and honestly I think they did very well because every player they bought are quality players and I'm happy for them.”

