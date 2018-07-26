Mainz Confirm Yoshinori Muto Is Newcastle United Bound

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga outfit Mainz have confirmed that they have agreed a deal to sell Yoshinori Muto to Premier League side Newcastle United.



The Japanese international is set to arrive in England as he undergoes a medical ahead of a proposed move to St James' Park this summer.











A fee worth £9.5m has been agreed with the German club, though the length of the contract is yet to be determined as finishing touches are put to the move.



Muto's club went to the extent of issuing a statement saying that what remains for the deal to be completed are mere formalities.





"The clubs are, as far as the terms of the contract, largely agreed, however, there are around the transfer still time consuming formalities to be done", the statement issued by Mainz said.



Muto joined Mainz from FC Tokyo in 2015. Since then he has managed a total of 66 Bundesliga appearances, scoring 20 goals and has set up ten more for his team-mates.



The 26-year-old though is not expected to be the last striker to join the Magpies this summer, with manager Rafael Benitez still keen to add more firepower to his team.



West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon is another player of interest to Benitez.

