XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/07/2018 - 10:33 BST

Marcus Antonsson Did Show His Quality At Leeds United, Whites Star Insists

 




Pontus Jansson has indicated that injuries stalled Marcus Antonsson’s career at Leeds United and is certain his countryman will add quality to Malmo’s squad.

Antonsson spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers before Leeds decided to ship him out to Malmo on a permanent deal in the ongoing summer transfer window.




He joined Leeds from Kalmar in 2016, when Jansson also moved to Elland Road, and the defender admits that the striker played a key role in helping him to settle down in England.

The Leeds defender admits that he is also lending a helping hand to Antonsson in his quest to adapt at Malmo, Jansson’s former club.
 


Jansson told Svenska Fans: “He is a very nice guy.

“He took me in when I joined Leeds and helped me with everything and showed me around on how everything worked.


“So now I am repaying him in Malmo.”

The Leeds star is certain that Antonsson is going to be a great addition to the Malmo squad and indicated that injuries stalled his progress at Leeds.

He is confident that the striker's move to Malmo will benefit both the player and the club.

The defender said: “On the pitch, he will be a great addition.

"He showed it at Leeds how good he was before he got injured.

“This will be good for him and Malmo.”
 