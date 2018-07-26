Marcus Antonsson Did Show His Quality At Leeds United, Whites Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson has indicated that injuries stalled Marcus Antonsson’s career at Leeds United and is certain his countryman will add quality to Malmo’s squad.



Antonsson spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers before Leeds decided to ship him out to Malmo on a permanent deal in the ongoing summer transfer window.











He joined Leeds from Kalmar in 2016, when Jansson also moved to Elland Road, and the defender admits that the striker played a key role in helping him to settle down in England.



The Leeds defender admits that he is also lending a helping hand to Antonsson in his quest to adapt at Malmo, Jansson’s former club.





Jansson told Svenska Fans: “He is a very nice guy.



“He took me in when I joined Leeds and helped me with everything and showed me around on how everything worked.



“So now I am repaying him in Malmo.”



The Leeds star is certain that Antonsson is going to be a great addition to the Malmo squad and indicated that injuries stalled his progress at Leeds.



He is confident that the striker's move to Malmo will benefit both the player and the club.



The defender said: “On the pitch, he will be a great addition.



"He showed it at Leeds how good he was before he got injured.



“This will be good for him and Malmo.”

