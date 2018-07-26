XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/07/2018 - 11:18 BST

Maurizio Sarri’s Pleas Fall On Deaf Ears As Chelsea Target Is Monaco Bound

 




Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri’s increased contacts with CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin have failed to yield results as the Russian is now Monaco-bound.

The Blues were considered the favourites to land the midfielder because of the good relationship between Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and the CKSA hierarchy.




Monaco confirmed tabling a bid for the player last week, but Chelsea were still considered to be the club where Golovin will eventually move in the ongoing transfer window.

However, the Ligue 1 giants have reached an agreement over a fee with CSKA and Golovin is set to undergo a medical with Monaco today ahead of his switch to the Stade Louis II.
 


And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, even Chelsea manager Sarri got into the action to convince the midfielder to move to London towards the end of the negotiations.

The Italian increased contacts with the player and his entourage to sell a move to Chelsea, but the Russian finally decided to pack his bags for the Principality.


It has been claimed that Monaco believe they have pulled off a coup by convincing Golovin to snub a move to west London this summer.

The midfielder is expected to complete the formalities of the transfer by the end of the day.
 