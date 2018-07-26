Newcastle Still Keen On West Brom Striker Despite Imminent Arrival Of Bundesliga Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United still retain an interest in West Brom striker Salomon Rondon despite agreeing a fee to sign Yoshinori Muto from Mainz.



Muto, 26, scored eight goals in the Bundesliga last season and is set to arrive in England soon to undergo a medical ahead of joining the Magpies this summer.











Newcastle have agreed a fee worth £9.5m with the German outfit but the Japan international is not expected to be the last striker to join the North East giants in the ongoing window.



Rafael Benitez is still keen to add more firepower to his squad in the ongoing window and, according to the Chronicle, he still retains an interest in West Brom’s Rondon.





The Venezuelan striker has been on Newcastle’s radar all summer and Muto’s impending arrival is unlikely to change the club’s plan to sign Rondon in the next two weeks.



Dwight Gayle is expected to leave if Rondon joins the club in the summer and Newcastle have already rejected a loan bid for the striker.



The Magpies could be ready to sanction a swap deal with West Brom that could see Gayle move to the Hawthorns and Rondon arrive at St. James’ Park.



Newcastle completed a move to sign Switzerland international centre-back Fabian Schar on Thursday morning.

