06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/07/2018 - 11:25 BST

Now Daniel Levy Won’t Spend – Several Tottenham Fans React To Friendly Win

 




Mauricio Pochettino has said his team are at a 'disdvantage' despite an emphatic pre-season win over Roma, with Spurs fans taking to social media to weigh in on the result. 

Tottenham put on a prolific display as they beat Roma 4-1 in a pre-season encounter in San Diego, California. But manager Pochettino is far from happy as he feels his team is at a disadvantage with nine players still missing due a lengthy stay at the World Cup.




With the Premier League traditionally starting earlier than other major leagues, Pochettino feels the players need adequate rest and he can only adapt to the situation. While Twitter user and Spurs fan Chris Nash was ecstatic at the battering of Roma, Zayne feels it might keep club chairman Daniel Levy away from any new signings.
 

 


Nick Gray was full of praise for Brazilian winger Lucas Moura, who he felt was 'superb' in his display, scoring two goals in the process.

 

 

 


Like most Spurs fans, Stuart Peel too wants new signings, but he found the match 'encouraging' with a special mention for Lucas once again.
 

 

Fellow supporter VuongLeNguyen though wasn't happy with manager's comments, saying he should 'permanently carry the victim card' to all of his interviews.

Meanwhile, Twitter user John finds it to be a case of complaining despite the manager hinting otherwise, with Manchester United fan Micks stating how Jose Mourinho is accused of doing so all the time.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 