Now Daniel Levy Won’t Spend – Several Tottenham Fans React To Friendly Win

Mauricio Pochettino has said his team are at a 'disdvantage' despite an emphatic pre-season win over Roma, with Spurs fans taking to social media to weigh in on the result.



Tottenham put on a prolific display as they beat Roma 4-1 in a pre-season encounter in San Diego, California. But manager Pochettino is far from happy as he feels his team is at a disadvantage with nine players still missing due a lengthy stay at the World Cup.











With the Premier League traditionally starting earlier than other major leagues, Pochettino feels the players need adequate rest and he can only adapt to the situation. While Twitter user and Spurs fan Chris Nash was ecstatic at the battering of Roma, Zayne feels it might keep club chairman Daniel Levy away from any new signings.



Missing players, a so called 2nd string and we absolutely battered them. #COYS — ChrisNash1972 (@ChrisNash_72) July 26, 2018

Tight Levy will look at this and say… "We don't need signings" 😭 — Zayne (@Zayne55748341) July 26, 2018



Nick Gray was full of praise for Brazilian winger Lucas Moura, who he felt was 'superb' in his display, scoring two goals in the process.

Wow. @LucasMoura7 was superb. Quality with pace. It's his season. Give him plenty of game time! — Nick Gray (@9MusicReview) July 26, 2018



Like most Spurs fans, Stuart Peel too wants new signings, but he found the match 'encouraging' with a special mention for Lucas once again.



We all want signings, but it’s encouraging to watch our fringe players dismantle AS Roma in the first half this morning. And holy moly did @LucasMoura7 look bloody good! #THFC — Stuart Peel (@JedLomax) July 26, 2018

Fellow supporter VuongLeNguyen though wasn't happy with manager's comments, saying he should 'permanently carry the victim card' to all of his interviews.



Meanwhile, Twitter user John finds it to be a case of complaining despite the manager hinting otherwise, with Manchester United fan Micks stating how Jose Mourinho is accused of doing so all the time.



After 4 years in charge of the team, he still needs to adapt to the premier-league?? He should permanently carry the victim card to all his interviews. It saves time and energy on coming up with a new excuse each time his team choke or feel "disadvantaged". — VuongLeNguyen (@VuongLeNguyen) July 26, 2018

I am not complaining but it's a disadvantage. Sounds an awful lot like complaining to me. — John (@John800133) July 26, 2018