Pedro Obiang Pushing For Sampdoria Return To Happen Quickly

Pedro Obiang is pushing for his proposed move from West Ham United to Sampdoria to happen quickly.



Sampdoria want to re-sign the player they sold to West Ham in 2015 and Obiang is enthusiastic about a return to the club.











The Serie A outfit have slapped in an offer of €10m to sign Obiang and expect to be able to complete the transfer soon.



And Obiang is pushing for the move to go through, according to Italian daily Il Seccolo XIX.





The Spaniard is ready to call time on his spell at the London Stadium and complete a return to his former club.



Obiang, 26, started his career at Sampdoria after joining the Italian side's youth ranks from Atletico Madrid.



Last season ,Obiang saw his campaign with West Ham interrupted by injury and as a result only made 21 appearances in the Premier League for the Hammers.



He made 139 appearances for Sampdoria during his time at the club.

