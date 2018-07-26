XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/07/2018 - 18:58 BST

Pedro Obiang Pushing For Sampdoria Return To Happen Quickly

 




Pedro Obiang is pushing for his proposed move from West Ham United to Sampdoria to happen quickly.

Sampdoria want to re-sign the player they sold to West Ham in 2015 and Obiang is enthusiastic about a return to the club.




The Serie A outfit have slapped in an offer of €10m to sign Obiang and expect to be able to complete the transfer soon.

And Obiang is pushing for the move to go through, according to Italian daily Il Seccolo XIX.
 


The Spaniard is ready to call time on his spell at the London Stadium and complete a return to his former club.

Obiang, 26, started his career at Sampdoria after joining the Italian side's youth ranks from Atletico Madrid.


Last season ,Obiang saw his campaign with West Ham interrupted by injury and as a result only made 21 appearances in the Premier League for the Hammers.

He made 139 appearances for Sampdoria during his time at the club.
 