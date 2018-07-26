Pepe Reina’s Agent Holds AC Milan Talks Amid Chelsea Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Pepe Reina’s agent has spoken with AC Milan sporting director Leonardo over his client’s future at the club as Chelsea get serious about taking him back to England this summer.



The former Liverpool goalkeeper joined the Rossoneri earlier in the transfer window on a free transfer from Napoli, but he could be on the move again soon.











Chelsea are in the market to find a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who is pushing for a move to back to Spain and join Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window.



And there are suggestions that new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has zeroed in on Reina, who he worked with at Napoli, as the replacement for the Belgium international.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the goalkeeper’s agent has had discussions with AC Milan deal-maker Leonardo over his client’s future at the San Siro.



The Rossoneri are prepared to sell the veteran shot-stopper if it means they would be able to hold on to Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.



Sarri is serious about taking the Spaniard to Chelsea and the Blues are expected to launch a shock move for Reina before the transfer window closes for Premier League clubs to sign players on 9th August.



Reina could leave AC Milan this summer without playing a single competitive game for the club.

