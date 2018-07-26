XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/07/2018 - 10:36 BST

Pepe Reina’s Agent Holds AC Milan Talks Amid Chelsea Interest

 




Pepe Reina’s agent has spoken with AC Milan sporting director Leonardo over his client’s future at the club as Chelsea get serious about taking him back to England this summer.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper joined the Rossoneri earlier in the transfer window on a free transfer from Napoli, but he could be on the move again soon.




Chelsea are in the market to find a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who is pushing for a move to back to Spain and join Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window.

And there are suggestions that new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has zeroed in on Reina, who he worked with at Napoli, as the replacement for the Belgium international.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the goalkeeper’s agent has had discussions with AC Milan deal-maker Leonardo over his client’s future at the San Siro.

The Rossoneri are prepared to sell the veteran shot-stopper if it means they would be able to hold on to Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.


Sarri is serious about taking the Spaniard to Chelsea and the Blues are expected to launch a shock move for Reina before the transfer window closes for Premier League clubs to sign players on 9th August.

Reina could leave AC Milan this summer without playing a single competitive game for the club.
 