Pepe Reina’s Comments Cast Doubt On Chelsea Move Talk

Chelsea linked goalkeeper Pepe Reina has indicated that he wants to stay at AC Milan despite rumours of an impending exit.



Reina joined the Rossoneri on a free transfer this summer, but there are suggestions he could be leaving even before he plays his first competitive game for the club.











Chelsea are interested in signing the former Liverpool man as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois and his agent reportedly held talks with AC Milan sporting director Leonardo on Wednesday night over his client’s future.



The Serie A giants are not against the idea of selling the goalkeeper, but Reina indicated that he is planning to continue at the San Siro for the time being.





After representing the Rossoneri for the first team in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United earlier this week, the Spaniard stressed that he is hopeful of playing many more games in an AC Milan shirt.



He was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “During my career, I have been lucky to play for great teams and Milan are definitely one of the biggest.



“I am happy and honoured to play the first game for Milan and am hoping to feature in at least 150 of them.”



Courtois is pushing for a move to Real Madrid but Chelsea are unlikely to sanction his sale unless they sign a replacement.



It would be deemed remarkable if Reina moved to Chelsea without playing a competitive game for AC Milan and just weeks after joining.

