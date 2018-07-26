Perhaps Don’t Coach Again – Nicklas Bendtner Blasts Criticism of Performance Against Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Nicklas Bendtner has hit back following criticism of his performance for Rosenborg in their 3-1 Champions League defeat at Celtic.



Rosenborg took the lead in the Champions League qualifier at Celtic Park, but then conceded three times to give themselves an uphill task in the second leg in Norway.











Bendtner, along with team-mate Pal Andre Helland, suffered fierce criticism of his performance, with legendary former Rosenborg coach Nils Arne Eggen saying that with the pair in the side it was like the Norwegian giants were playing with nine men.



The former Arsenal hitman has wasted no time in hitting back, telling Eggen he should perhaps stop trying to be a coach.





"It's modern football now", Bendtner was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Expressen.



"It has been a long time since he was involved in football as a coach.



"One should respect him, but times change.



"And now we have others who concentrate on it.



"Those who are not coaches any more perhaps should not continue to be", the former Arsenal hitman added.



Rosenborg signed the 30-year-old from Nottingham Forest in 2017 and he has regularly scored goals in Norwegian football.



The club will now be looking for a big performance from the striker in the second leg against Celtic.

