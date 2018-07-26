PHOTO: Newcastle United Medical Complete For World Cup Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Switzerland defender Fabian Schar is on the verge of becoming a Newcastle United player after completing a medical with the club earlier this morning.



Newcastle decided to trigger the £3m release clause in his contract with Deportivo La Coruna and the defender arrived in England earlier this week to complete the formalites.











Schar underwent a medical with the club earlier today and according to Sky Sports News, he has successfully passed the tests ahead of the switch to Newcastle.



The defender and his representatives are putting the finishing touches on the deal that would see the player join Newcastle during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Fabian Schär has completed his Newcastle medical and is putting the finishing touches to his transfer from Deportivo La Coruña. Here he is at the NUFC training ground this morning. pic.twitter.com/h54J4RMCm5 — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) July 26, 2018



And the Magpies are expected to complete the formalities of the transfer by the end of the day.



Schar joined Deportivo last summer from Hoffenheim, but could not help the club avoid relegation from La Liga.



He caught the eye of many with his assured performances for Switzerland in the World Cup and Newcastle have acted on their interest in the player.



Rafael Benitez will be hoping Schar is one of many new faces who will be joining the club in the final two weeks of the window.

